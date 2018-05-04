Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #42 – 3/5/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 8/5/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|I Love You The Most
|Karrie
|She’s A Keeper
|Susie Blue
|Don’t Interrupt The Sorrow
|Joni Mitchell
|Angelana
|Eoin Coogan
|Roots Waltz
|Roy Thompson
|Better To My Baby
|Whitney Rose
|Still, Life
|Hedge Schools
|Come Out
|Owen G
|Moving
|Kate Bush
|The Man With The Child In His Eyes
|Kate Bush
|Used To Know
|Chris Haze
|Anthropocene
|Peter Oren
|The Devilll For My Hurt
|The Olllam
|Landscapes
|Ben Reel
|Golden
|Hedge Schools
|Frequent Infirmities
|Kieran Mulvihill
|Raglan Road
|Luke Kelly
|Desire As
|Prefab Sprout
|Grace
|Julie Feeney
|Hall Of Mirrors
|Tír Na nÓg
|Persuasion
|Richard Thompson/Teddy Thompson
|The Malecón Reel
|Clare Sands