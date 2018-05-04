Ceol Anocht: Show #42 – 3/5/2018

I Love You The Most Karrie

She’s A Keeper Susie Blue

Don’t Interrupt The Sorrow Joni Mitchell

Angelana Eoin Coogan

Roots Waltz Roy Thompson

Better To My Baby Whitney Rose

Still, Life Hedge Schools

Come Out Owen G

Moving Kate Bush

The Man With The Child In His Eyes Kate Bush

Used To Know Chris Haze

Anthropocene Peter Oren

The Devilll For My Hurt The Olllam

Landscapes Ben Reel

Golden Hedge Schools

Frequent Infirmities Kieran Mulvihill

Raglan Road Luke Kelly

Desire As Prefab Sprout

Grace Julie Feeney

Hall Of Mirrors Tír Na nÓg

Persuasion Richard Thompson/Teddy Thompson