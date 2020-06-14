Did you see Johnny Cash playing at a concert in Kilkenny in the 60s?

The country legend toured Ireland in 1963 and played at the Carlton Ballroom in Kilkenny City on the 20th of October.

A call’s going out for anyone who might have home-movie footage or momentous of the gig – it’s for an RTE documentary.

Producer David Whelan says an appeal was made a number of years ago for footage of JFK in Ireland, and the response was huge and they are hoping it will be the same this time.

He says there could be a surprising amount of material in people’s attics or in presses.

