2 female Gardai assaulted at Covid-19 checkpoint in KIlkenny

Two female Gardaí were assaulted in Kilkenny over the weekend.

The incident happened at an Operation Fanacht checkpoint in early hours of Sunday morning near Callan

a 19-year-old man was resisting arrest and both Gardaí suffered minor injuries

It’s understood one of them was bitten and were hospitalised as a result.

After support arrived the man, was taken to Kilkenny Garda station.

He has since been charged and is due before Kilkenny District Court today.

The Gardaí have since been released from hospital and are now self-isolating.