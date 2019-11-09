24 years on and there’s still no trace of Kilkenny woman JoJo Dollard

24 years since Kilkenny woman JoJo Dollard went missing and there’s still no trace.

The 21-year-old was trying to make her way back to her home in Callan on the night of the 9th of November, 1995.

She made a phonecall to a friend from a phonebox in Moone, Co Kildare, saying that she had managed to find a lift but that was the last time she was heard from.

A remembrance event will take place at 1.30 tomorrow in the Castle Park and the Kilkenny Gospel Choir will be performing.

Member, Mary Kealy says it’s important to remember JoJo:

“For her family, every single day of that 24 years, they’re wondering, waiting. It’s just heartbreaking really to think she completely disappeared and nobody has ever come forward about her.

“It’s horrific.

“This coming Sunday, the Kilkenny Gospel Choir, along with her family, will get together at 1 o’clock down at the Monument [to missing people in Kilkenny Castle Park].”