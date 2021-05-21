2nd man charged over serious assault at house party in Carlow

A second man has been charged over a serious assault in the early hours of yesterday morning in Carlow town.

The man in his 30s is charged with assault causing harm and causing criminal damage and will appear in court on Saturday.

The victim suffered serious burns after being set on fire with a flammable liquid and is being treated in St James’ Hospital in Dublin after the row at a house party in the New Oak estate.

A man in his 40s has already been remanded to Cloverhill Prison after appearing before Kilkenny District Court on Friday morning.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a number of incidents in the estate at 1.50am and 2.40am on Thursday.