Appeal for witnesses to an assault in Carlow in Saturday afternoon

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an alleged assault in Carlow over the weekend.

It happened outside a fast food restaurant on Barrack Street at shortly before 2 o’clock on Saturday afternoon.

A number of men are said to have been involved in the incident after a dispute arose over payment.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses – or anyone with phone footage – to contact them in Carlow town. They can be contacted on 059 9131 505.