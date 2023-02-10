Bertie Ahern rejoining Fianna Fáil is important for the party to grow according to Carlow Kilkenny TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor

Bertie Ahern rejoining Fianna Fáil is important for the party to grow.

That’s according to Carlow Kilkenny TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, who said the former Taoiseach is well-respected and that it is up to the party to work together to deliver.

He resigned from the party in 2012 following the findings of the Mahon Tribunal.

Speaking to KCLR, the local TD said his experience will be welcome; “I think it’s good that, look, he wants to come back, I actually like Bertie myself, it’s a long time since he was in the party and if he can, you know, do anything, I think look we’ll all try work together”.

She adds “It’s important as a party that we really need to grow, we’re in Government, we need to deliver and I think all of us working together is critical”.