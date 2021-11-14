Boil water notice remains in place in South Kilkenny affecting 5,000 people

The residents of Clonassy and Mooncoin are still having to boil their water today, following the announcement of a boil water notice on Friday evening.

The notice was issued following consultation between the HSE, Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council, following concerns that there was potentially inadequately disinfected water entering the supply.

Regional Operations Lead with Irish Water, James O’Toole explains why the notice was issued.

“There’s an investigation underway and its suspected that we may have experienced a portion of pollution in the raw water source and potentially some mechanical issues at the plant as well which we’ve acted on, on both fronts there to minimise risk.”

“Following consultation with Health Service Executive it was agreed that we would issue a boil water notice with immediate effect on Friday to protect the public health of customers.”