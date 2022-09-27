Budget 2023 – Over ten billion euro in budget measures to be announced to tackle cost of living

A giveaway budget worth more than ten billion euro is expected this afternoon as the government bids to battle the soaring cost of living.

There are measures designed to help young families, students and the vulnerable with core social welfare rates to rise and lump sum payments planned before the year is out.

Amongst the measures, renters will get a €500 tax credit both this and next year and households and businesses will be given money to deal with energy price hikes.

The recurrent budget spending will include giving 430,000 people free GP access, making publicly funded IVF available and free contraception for people aged 30 and under.

1,000 new gardaí will be recruited next year and core weekly social welfare rates will increase by €12.

Childcare costs will be slashed by up to 25% while tax credits will be worth €1000 over two years for renters.

The once-off cost of living measures will include a €600 electricity credit to be paid over three instalments.

Meanwhile, student fees are being cut by €1,000 for this academic year.

Changes to income tax rates will be worth €800 a year to anyone earning more than €40,000.

