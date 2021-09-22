Calling all bands and solo artists for the KCLR Local Hero Talent Search

KCLR is looking for bands and solo artists who are writing original music to submit their music for the chance to perform live on KCLR and at a nationally broadcast event and win an overall €5,000 prize fund to kick start your music career, get your record released and have your music played on 25 independent radio stations across Ireland.

Sound sweet? Then it’s time to get your entries in!

HOW TO ENTER:

All submissions must include, band/artist name, band/artist bio and an mp3 of a studio-recorded song. All entries must be sent to [email protected] on or before the closing date September 26th at 6pm.

NO COVER SONGS!

Judges will choose the top 5 songs from these entries and these songs will be broadcast on KCLR from October 11th-15th via on-air audio packages with an interview with each band and their song.

Public voting on the KCLR website will open on October 15th and close on October 19th.

The public vote and the judges’ votes will be combined, and the winning song will be announced on October 20th on KCLR Lunch and this LOCAL HERO will go on to national judging.

The overall winning band across the country will win €5000!

All entrants must be available for interviews and recordings from October 4th. So, be quick! Email your music now to [email protected] and stay tuned for more details.

Proudly Supported by IBI, Hot Press and the BAI Sound & Vision fund.