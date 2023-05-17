Car parking charge increases coming to Kilkenny City

Car parking charge increases are among a number of parking changes coming to Kilkenny City.

An increase to the hourly rate of parking will be introduced from €1.30 to €2 an hour.

It follows a vote from councillors at the Kilkenny City Municipal district meeting last Friday.

Green Party Councillor Maria Dollard says the changes will help with traffic problems in the city and climate action.

She explains, “we have a problem in Kilkenny with congestion and lots of cars coming into the city that don’t need to be there.”

Meanwhile, Mayor David Fitzgerald voted against the proposals.

He argues that the changes will have a negative impact and will drive business outside of the city.