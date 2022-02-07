Carlow and Kilkenny hairstylists find out if they’ve been successful in the GLammies by Great Lengths contest

At least two locals have made it to the finals of major hairdressing awards.

Hairology in Carlow is represented in GLammies by Great Lengths 2021 by Bríd Whyte in the Republic of Ireland Hair Extension Salon/Freelancer of the Year category.

She meets Kilkenny’s Edwina Hayes in that category while Edwina is also in the running for the Enviable Length section and her Streetlife Hair colleague Lynn Knox is listed for the Captivating Colour competition.

Now in its 10th year, the event recognises the UK and Ireland’s most talented extensionists and celebrate the craft, creativity and business of hair extensions.

