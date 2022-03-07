Carlow student Rachael Diyaolu hoping to flee Ukraine today after failed attempt on Sunday

Fresh efforts are underway to evacuate a Carlow medical student in Ukraine.

19-year-old Rachael Diyaolu has been stranded in Sumy since the Russian invasion began.

She was heartbroken when a rescue attempt to help her flee on Sunday failed after volunteers were fired on by Russian forces.

But Rachael’s now on the move and hoping to get across the Polish border today:

“They’ve gotten us this morning, and we’re currently travelling to Poland and we’re just hoping that we don’t come across too many obstacles on our way down”

Some of those who’re trying to get her home joined our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live this (Monday) morning: