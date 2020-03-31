Carlow woman stuck in Vietnam says “quarantine hospitals” there are scary

A Carlow woman is currently self-isolating far from home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Twenty-three year old Deirbhla Holland is in Vietnam, where she says the virus has been a serious threat since January.

She says temperature checks are now carried out before going into most supermarkets. She believes these measures have been effective, and have prevented many cases.

Speaking to KCLR live, Deirbhla explained how life has changed since she started teaching English there in June.

She said “Vietnam has repurposed lots of old army barracks and unused hospitals as quarantine but they don’t sound like the best, they sound scary”.

“I am worried about my family at home and about being able to get back if they got sick, particularly my parents and my granny, I miss them all a lot right now so I really hope its all over soon”.