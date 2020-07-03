Carlow’s Omniplex Cinema reopens

Locals can go to the movies again, with the cinema reopening in Carlow today.

The Omiplex in Carlow Town is back open for business with social distancing measures in place.

Numbers in theatres will be limited, so you have to pre-book your ticket and self-scan on your way in.

Movie-goers will still be able to get popcorn and snacks.

The IMC cinemas in Kilkenny, meanwhile, remain closed until further notice