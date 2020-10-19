Case of missing Kilkenny woman upgraded to a murder investigation

The case of missing Kilkenny woman Jo Jo Dullard has been upgraded to a murder investigation.

The 21 year old went missing from Moone in Co Kildare as she was making her way back to Callan 25 years ago in November 1995.

KCLR News understands that the status of her case changed following an examination by the Serious Crime Review Team.

Stay tuned for more on this breaking story.