Castledermot man missing for 5 days

Gardai are appealing for information on a man reported missing from Castledermot.

44 year old Colin Lacey hasn’t been seen at his home in Co Kildare since last Thursday.

He is described as being 5’9″, bald, of heavy build with blue eyes.

Gardaí and Colin’s family are very concerned for his welfare and are appealing for him to make contact.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Kildare on 045 527 730 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.