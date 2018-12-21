Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #104 – 18/12/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 25/12/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|All We Want For Christmas (Is To Be Famous)
|Pierce Turner
|Tinsel And Marzipan
|Pugwash
|In Dulce Jubilo
|Mike Oldfield
|In Love At Christmas Time
|Honey Pie
|In The Clear
|Suzanne Jarvie
|Keep The Peace, Prepare For War
|David Keenan
|Little Saint Nick
|Duncan Maitland
|Born In The USA
|Bruce Springsteen
|Fingerprint File
|The Rolling Stones
|Snow
|Zrazy
|Gallileo In Chains
|An Overnight Low
|December Man
|Seán Millar
|Oíche Nollaig
|Mícheál Ó’Súillebháin
|Time
|The Man Whom
|Postcards From Catalonia
|David Keenan
|Performers
|Karrie / Jimmy Smyth
|In The Bleak Midwinter
|Jack L
|Family Life
|The Blue Nile
|Arthur McBride
|Andy Irvine & Paul Brady
|Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
|Ciarán Lavery
|2000 Miles
|Mark Kozalek
|Gaudete
|Steeleye Span
|The Holly Bears A Berry
|The Voice Squad
|Carúl Loch Garman
|Mícheál Ó’Súillebháin