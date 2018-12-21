Ceol Anocht: Show #104 – 18/12/2018
Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #104 – 18/12/2018

Martin Bridgeman 1 hour ago
Less than a minute
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 25/12/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

All We Want For Christmas (Is To Be Famous) Pierce Turner
Tinsel And Marzipan Pugwash
In Dulce Jubilo Mike Oldfield
In Love At Christmas Time Honey Pie
In The Clear Suzanne Jarvie
Keep The Peace, Prepare For War David Keenan
Little Saint Nick Duncan Maitland
Born In The USA Bruce Springsteen
Fingerprint File The Rolling Stones
Snow Zrazy
Gallileo In Chains An Overnight Low
December Man Seán Millar
Oíche Nollaig Mícheál Ó’Súillebháin
Time The Man Whom
Postcards From Catalonia David Keenan
Performers Karrie / Jimmy Smyth
In The Bleak Midwinter Jack L
Family Life The Blue Nile
Arthur McBride Andy Irvine & Paul Brady
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Ciarán Lavery
2000 Miles Mark Kozalek
Gaudete Steeleye Span
The Holly Bears A Berry The Voice Squad
Carúl Loch Garman Mícheál Ó’Súillebháin

Martin Bridgeman

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close