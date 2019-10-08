Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #178 – 8/10/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 10/10/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|Altar Wine
|David Keenan
|Kestrel
|Caoimhín Ó’Raghallaigh & Thomas Bartlett
|Quarry Road
|Tom Portman
|The Shakedown
|Brother Dege
|Sweet White Lies
|The Remedy Club
|Like I Do
|Moncrieff
|The Witch That Could Not Be Burned
|Blackbird & Crow
|Wanderer
|Caoimhín Ó’Raghallaigh & Thomas Bartlett
|If We Wait For Mountains
|Van Morrison
|Days Like These
|Tiz McNamara
|Save Your Soul
|The Southern Fold
|The Safety Of Sleep
|Dave Thomas O’Gorman
|Pistachio Paradise
|Spaghetti Abstract