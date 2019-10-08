Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #178 – 8/10/2019

Martin Bridgeman 08/10/2019
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 10/10/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

Altar Wine David Keenan
Kestrel Caoimhín Ó’Raghallaigh & Thomas Bartlett
Quarry Road Tom Portman
The Shakedown Brother Dege
Sweet White Lies The Remedy Club
Like I Do Moncrieff
The Witch That Could Not Be Burned Blackbird & Crow
Wanderer Caoimhín Ó’Raghallaigh & Thomas Bartlett
If We Wait For Mountains Van Morrison
Days Like These Tiz McNamara
Save Your Soul The Southern Fold
The Safety Of Sleep Dave Thomas O’Gorman
Pistachio Paradise Spaghetti Abstract

 

