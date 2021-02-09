Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #329 – 11/2/2021

Martin Bridgeman 09/02/2021
Desire Lines Cormac O’Caoimh
What Feeling Adam Garrett
Christian Boys New Pagans
Salami Pretty Happy
Murmuration (Cliché Song #1) Eileen Gogan & The Instructions
Ain’t In It For Our Health Revue
The Glitter and the Glue Keeley
Casual Adam Garrett
Hush Rebecca McRedmond
Sweet As Honey Heart Greenshine
Two Cities Christine Tobin
Brid Buach Pádraigín Ní Uallacháin
Trouvailles Shane Hennessy

 

