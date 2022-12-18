Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #520 – 21/12/2022

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman18/12/2022

 

I Don’t Want To Love You ActionRec
Distracted By You Good Question
Tinsel And Marzipan Pugwash
At The Christmas Ball Mary Stokes Band
Little Saint Nick Duncan Maitland
December Man Seán Millar
Then Came You The Blades
Losing Your Flow Good Question
Bedford Falls Col Patterson
At Christmas Time Celine Carroll
Once Upon A Time in The Sand Dunes Laura Mulcahy
Wexford Lullaby John Renbourn / Mairead O’Domhnaill / Voice Squad
Basiani Carol Jimmy Smyth
