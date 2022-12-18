Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #520 – 21/12/2022
Music Room Sessions
|I Don’t Want To Love You
|ActionRec
|Distracted By You
|Good Question
|Tinsel And Marzipan
|Pugwash
|At The Christmas Ball
|Mary Stokes Band
|Little Saint Nick
|Duncan Maitland
|December Man
|Seán Millar
|Then Came You
|The Blades
|Losing Your Flow
|Good Question
|Bedford Falls
|Col Patterson
|At Christmas Time
|Celine Carroll
|Once Upon A Time in The Sand Dunes
|Laura Mulcahy
|Wexford Lullaby
|John Renbourn / Mairead O’Domhnaill / Voice Squad
|Basiani Carol
|Jimmy Smyth