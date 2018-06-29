Ceol Anocht: Show #53 – 26/6/2018
Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #53 – 26/6/2018

Martin Bridgeman 2 hours ago
Less than a minute
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 3/7/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

Matador Gavin Glass
Come To Me Paul McCartney
Lust For Life Iggy Pop
Time Is On The Wall An Emotional Fish
Lila (Spread Your Arms) Giulia Millanta
Flat As The Earth Lonesome George
Fields Of Dreams Ben Reel
All The Dark Horses Trashcan Sinatras
Big Muff John Martyn
Emily Oski Bravo
Smoke Tracey Thorn
Jigs: Elizabeth Kelly’s Delight/Elizabeth Kelly’s Jig Paddy Glackin/Mícheál Ó’Domhnaill
Against The Tide John Maher
Alleycat Preacher Lonesome George
Margaret Downe Aidan Knight
To The Night Conor O’Sullivan
All Messed Up Pierce Turner
Yogi With A Broken Heart Pierce Turner
Where Did You Sleep Last Night The Southern Fold
My Love Tanita Tikaram
At the Purchaser’s Option Rhiannon Giddens
The Green Fields Of Amerikay Paddy Glackin/Mícheál Ó’Domhnaill

 

 

Martin Bridgeman

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close