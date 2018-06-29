Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #53 – 26/6/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 3/7/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Matador
|Gavin Glass
|Come To Me
|Paul McCartney
|Lust For Life
|Iggy Pop
|Time Is On The Wall
|An Emotional Fish
|Lila (Spread Your Arms)
|Giulia Millanta
|Flat As The Earth
|Lonesome George
|Fields Of Dreams
|Ben Reel
|All The Dark Horses
|Trashcan Sinatras
|Big Muff
|John Martyn
|Emily
|Oski Bravo
|Smoke
|Tracey Thorn
|Jigs: Elizabeth Kelly’s Delight/Elizabeth Kelly’s Jig
|Paddy Glackin/Mícheál Ó’Domhnaill
|Against The Tide
|John Maher
|Alleycat Preacher
|Lonesome George
|Margaret Downe
|Aidan Knight
|To The Night
|Conor O’Sullivan
|All Messed Up
|Pierce Turner
|Yogi With A Broken Heart
|Pierce Turner
|Where Did You Sleep Last Night
|The Southern Fold
|My Love
|Tanita Tikaram
|At the Purchaser’s Option
|Rhiannon Giddens
|The Green Fields Of Amerikay
|Paddy Glackin/Mícheál Ó’Domhnaill