Commercial Rates increases passed by Carlow & Kilkenny County Councils

Commercial rates in Carlow and Kilkenny are to go up next year, after votes by the two County Councils this afternoon. (Friday)

Carlow Cllr’s have agreed a 5% increase in the rates charged to businesses.

It’s expected to raise €450,000 which will be used to fund the increase in the local authorities spend on services and help with rising costs.

Kilkenny County Council’s approved a 3% hike in rates – it’s first since 2007 – after the budget for 2023 went up 5% to €98.7m.

Acting Kilkenny CEO Sean McKeown has told KCLR News that the main objective of the Councillors and the executive was to protect the services provided by the local authority.

Carlow Cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue says the increase is necessary but they do want to protect smaller businesses.

Both councils are using increases in the rebate available under the prompt payment incentive to avoid smaller businesses paying higher amounts.

But it remain capped at €250 per rate account which means bigger companies will not see the benefits of the change.