The construction of the new Sustainable Transport Bridge connecting Waterford City Centre to Ferrybank will reach a key stage today.

The south approach span is expected to be installed throughout today after construction works were paused for a time yesterday.

The new bridge that stretches across the River Suir, features a modern bascule, or drawbridge, design and weighs over 1,000 tonnes.

The bridge is set to become a key part of Waterford’s sustainable transport network, carrying cyclists, pedestrians, and public transport.

The bridge is expected to open to the public in late 2026, marking a major step forward in the regeneration of the North Quays in Ferrybank.