“Doesn’t instill a lot of confidence” says Carlow woman of delay in addressing Children Act issue

The Justice Minister is facing criticism for taking four months to address problematic legislation which means a child victim of crime cannot be identified.

The interpretation of the Children Act applies even in cases where the child is deceased.

Minister Helen McEntee says Cabinet will be briefed on proposals to deal with the issue next week.

Carlow woman Kathleen Chada’s two sons were murdered by their father in 2013, and she has strongly opposed the ruling, which she says “gags her”.

And she’s told KCLR she’s not hopeful that it will be resolved any time soon, saying “The piece of legislation that we’re talking about was never meant to be interpreted this way and I understand, you know, that it will change but the fact that it’s taken four months so far doesn’t instill a lot of confidence in it happening any time soon, appreciate that Helen McEntee said it will be going into Cabinet quite soon but again it seems to be put on the long finger”.