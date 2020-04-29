Drug driving arrests were made in Carlow and Kilkenny last night

Gardaí at a checkpoint in Carlow yesterday evening arrested a man after he tested positive for cannabis.

He had originally been stopped for making an unnecessary journey to collect a childs quad bike but subsequently failed the roadside drugs test.

Another driver on a learner permit had their vehicle seized after being caught driving unaccompianied on an unnecessary journey on the motorway.

Files are also being prepared for the DPP in relation to breaches of Covid 19 restrictions.

Kilkenny roads policing unit also had a positive drugs test on a driver arrested for speeding on the M9 last night.

The person tested positive for opiates and cannabis and was arrested and taken to Kilkenny Garda station.