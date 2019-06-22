KCLR NewsNews & Sport

€8 million granted to fund new Kilkenny Greenway

MaryAnn Vaughan 22/06/2019

A funding shortfall of about €5 million will still have to be made up for the Kilkenny Greenway project.

Eight million euro has now been granted by the Department of Transport and Tourism for the 24-kilometre walk- and cycle-way from New Ross, through Kilkenny and into Ferrybank.

Construction is due to start in 2020.

However, speaking to KCLR News, South Kilkenny councillor Fidelis Doherty says there is a gap in the funding that will have to be bridged as the project in its entirety will cost an estimated €13.5 million.

Planning permission was granted for the project last year.

The Kilkenny Greenway is one of 10 projects for which funding has been announced under the Government’s new National Greenway Fund.

