Expert claims government’s current Covid-9 strategy will lead to ‘rollercoaster of lockdowns’

A leading health expert claims the government’s current strategy of NPHET Covid-19’s likely to lead to a ‘rollercoaster of lockdowns’.

It follows news of a new medium term plan that’ll see colour-coded statuses given to areas depending on infection levels.

The Irish Times reports it’ll be red, orange, yellow and blue, with the latter introduced once vaccinations or treatments are available.

The National Public Health Emergency Team will discuss the recent spike in cases in the midlands at a meeting this afternoon.

It’ll be NPHET’s first since lockdown was put in place in Kildare, Laois and Offaly last Friday.

But UCC Professor Gerry Killeen says the measure isn’t enough to eliminate the virus from Ireland:

“At national level, our authorities are currently in a “living with the virus” sustain at best and will go on for a long time, at worst or more than likely it will turn into a rollercoaster of depression, strategy, lockdown, releases, lockdowns and releases and that makes life very difficult to plan and we do find ourselves stretching out those economic losses for far too long”.