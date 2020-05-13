Family searching for mising Carlowman

The family of a missing Carlow man are worried about his safety.

32-year-old Joseph Savage, has been missing from the Bagenalstown area since Monday.

He is described as being approximately 5’10”, with short fair hair, of stocky build with blue to green eyes.

When last seen Joseph was wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans.

Gardaí and Josephs family are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Carlow.