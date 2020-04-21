Former Bishop of Cashel and Ossary says over 70’s can leave their house for exercise if they think it’s safe

The former Bishop of Cashel and Ossary says it’s important that the over 70s know they’re allowed to leave their houses for exercise if they think it’s safe.

It’s emerged that anyone over 70 years of age – while subject to the restrictions on non-essential travel – can’t be prosecuted for leaving their house.

The Department of Health has confirmed to KCLR that they very strongly advise over 70’s and vulnerable group to cocoon at home but it’s not a legal requirement.

Retired Church of Ireland Archbishop John Neill says he’s been going out for safe walks within two kilometres of his Kilkenny home since he discovered the distinction – but he wouldn’t try going to the shops!