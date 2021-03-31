Gardaí investigating “all the circumstances” following the discovery of a body in the Carlow/Laois border area

The discovery of the body of a man locally is being investigated by Gardaí.

KCLR News understands the male in his thirties was found at a residence in Graiguecullen yesterday morning.

His body was removed to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem’s due to take place, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

A spokesperson says they’re “investigating all the circumstances following the discovery” however, it’s not being treated as suspicious at this time.