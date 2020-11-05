KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gardai investigating crimes in Carlow & Wexford have descended on a house in Tullow this morning
A search operation has been carried out
There appears to be plenty of garda action in Tullow this morning.
Six squad cars and two garda vans have been seen at a house in the Dublin Road area.
A senior garda has told KCLR News that a search operation is taking place in conjunction with colleagues in Wexford.
It’s understood to be a follow-up to an incident that happened last week and relates to a number of crimes across Carlow & Wexford.