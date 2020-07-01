Good faith agreement settled between Aut Even and St Luke’s Hospital

St Luke’s Hospital is hoping that a new arrangement with private hospitals and the HSE would allow them to retain 21 beds at Aut Even.

A number of oncology patients will remain at Aut Even in Kilkenny under HSE care in a good faith agreement between the private hospital and St Luke’s.

Margaret Swords CEO at Aut Even says that despite the HSE contract having expired today, the patients, who occupy 12 single rooms on first floor, will remain.

Both St Luke’s Hospital and Aut Even are hoping that national discussions will give them clarity about the model of care in the event of a second wave of Covid-19.

The HSE confirmed to KCLR this morning that the Government has agreed that the HSE should seek a new arrangement with private providers.

Margaret Swords, CEO at Aut Even, says that a number of oncology patients and elderly medical inpatients will remain at the private hospital under a good faith arrangement.

The private hospital has four theatre lists operating today and is gearing up for full theatre services next week.