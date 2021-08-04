Hopes high for horse ‘Kilkenny’ in Oympic action this morning

The last local representative at the Tokyo Games is in an Olympic final today.

Cian O’Connor is riding his horse ‘Kilkenny’ in the individual showjumping finals.

All three Irish riders in the event yesterday qualified for today’s deciding event and O’Connor is sixth into the arena this morning.

Kilkenny was bred by Tom Brennan at the Mill House Stud in Gowran and he says the action will be worth tuning in.

Listen back to that conversation here: