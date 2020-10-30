If you were noticed suspicious activity in the Knockroe/Rathvilly area last night then Carlow gardai want to hear from you

Gardai are investigating what’s been termed an aggravated burglary that took place last evening.

It happened at about 7 o’clock at a private residence in the Knockroe/Rathvilly area.

KCLR News understands that suspects fled the scene.

Anybody with information’s asked to contact their local garda station.

Meanwhile, garda press has confirmed that gardai were called to an incident at a Carlow Town outlet yesterday, the details of which are as yet unconfirmed.