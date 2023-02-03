John McGuinness: No services put in place for 131 asylum seekers set to move into a Kilkenny hotel

131 asylum seekers are set to be housed in a Kilkenny Hotel by the International Protection Accommodation Services.

Local TDs have been informed of the plans by IPAS on Friday afternoon.

Kilkenny County Council has also been informed this week but was not consulted in advance of the decision being made according to Fianna Fail’s John McGuinness.

Deputy McGuinness says he’s shocked that no services have been put in place before moving such a large group of men into the city.