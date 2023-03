KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show, we hear from Sean Holt of Gaelcholaiste Cheatharlach fresh from the inaugural national ETB Excellence Awards in Croke Park yesterday. We get a weekend weather forecast from Alan O’Reilly. We get some details of an event happening next weekend in aid of the Kilkenny and Carlow Home Care Team. Our Friday panel look back on the big stories of the week and more.