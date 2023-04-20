KCLR LIVE: Thursday, 20th April, 2023

Today on KCLR LIVE:

Driving test frustrations, we hear your driving test stories.

Fire services fought two blazes on Mount Leinster through the night, we hear from Carlow Fire Service about the impact.

Clifford Reid from Boattrips.ie is back on the River Nore and trying to buy a new boat for Carlow.

Minister Jack Chambers is in Carlow and Kilkenny with Jennifer Murnane O’Connor and John McGuinness to discuss travel, transport and more.

Eimear chats to Michele Neylon, Blacknight Solutions about the positive uses of AI and how it can improve our lives.

Jannette O’Brien tells us about the Spring Clean Up and how to get involved.

Moira McCaffery, Clonegal Based Artist is taking part in the Incognito Art Sale 2023 , in aid of Jack & Jill,

Anne Neary shares a Rhubarb and Ginger Cake recipe.

Community Manager of Urlingford and Johnstown Childcare, Mick Kenny says childcare facilities across the country are struggling to recruit and retain staff.

All this and lots more, listen back.