KCLR Live: Wednesday 11 June 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Professor Luke O’Neill talks to Eimear about Covid-19 and social and scientific issues concerning the virus.

Sergeant Peter McConnon updates us with this week’s Community Assist feature.

Ciaran Conroy, Butler House CEO of Civic Trust talks about the Failte Ireland guidelines.

Part Two:

Martin Stapleton tells Eimear about a special gift for a special boy.

It’s time for Cruinniú na nOg and Sinead Dowling talks about the programme for young people.

Farmer Laurence McEvoy updates us about how agriculture is fairing out.

Sit back and enjoy a poem from Noel Howley.