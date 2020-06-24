KCLR Live: Wednesday 25th June 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Josephine Kelly tells Eimear about the an online event to raise funds for cancer services, and the need for cancer screening.

Dr Crowley talks about cancer screening.

Garda Darren Leahy updates us from Community Assist.

Part Two:

Tina Dowling talks about reopening the Watershed in Kilkenny.

Rachel Dolan and the team at St Laserian’s School are hoping for a new bus for their students.

Jeremy Keogh is hoping listeners can help him solve his Rathvilly mystery.

Muirine O Connor talks about the challenges facing lone parents during the Covid-19 crisis.

Ian Gardiner, Senior Engineer at Kilkenny County Council talks about the one-way-system.