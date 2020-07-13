Kilkenny bus operator says face mask enforcement won’t be as issue

A major local bus operator says enforcement won’t be a problem now that facemasks are mandatory on public transport.

It’s already been complsory for the past two weeks but only became law this week with penalties for breaking Covid regulations a possible 2-thousand-500 euro fine and six months in jail.

There’s been a bit of a row over who’ll enforce the new regulations with bus drivers unions saying their members are not in a position to deny access to someone not wearning a face covering.

But Paul Kavanagh from JJ Kavanagh Buses in Urlingford says his drivers say there’s no problem as their customers are already wearing masks.