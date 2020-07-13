KCLR News

Kilkenny bus operator says face mask enforcement won’t be as issue

Paul Kavanagh from Kavanagh Buses in Urlingford says his drivers say their customers are already wearing masks

Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle 13/07/2020

A major local bus operator says enforcement won’t be a problem now that facemasks are mandatory on public transport.

It’s already been complsory for the past two weeks but only became law this week with penalties for breaking Covid regulations a possible 2-thousand-500 euro fine and six months in jail.

There’s been a bit of a row over who’ll enforce the new regulations with bus drivers unions saying their members are not in a position to deny access to someone not wearning a face covering.

But Paul Kavanagh from JJ Kavanagh Buses in Urlingford says his drivers say there’s no problem as their customers are already wearing masks.

Close