Kilkenny woman victim of ‘Eir’ phone scamers

local woman is down several hundred Euro after falling victim to phishing scam

Avatar Domhnall Doyle 15/04/2020

A Kilkenny woman has been conned out of hundreds of Euro in the latest phone scam targetting locals.

The latest phishing scam sees a caller claiming to be from Eir asking for bank details.

Gardai in Killenny says they have gotten a number of reports of these calls.

They confirmed that at least one local woman is down several hundred Euro after falling victim to this malicious behaviour.

