Local farmers to benefit from the reopening of the Chinese market to Irish beef according to Junior Agriculture Minister

The Junior Agriculture Minister says local farmers will benefit from the reopening of the Chinese market to Irish Beef.

The market had been closed in 2020 due to an “isolated case” of BSE, or mad cow disease, that had been detected.

It’s believed the deal will be worth around €100 million a year to Irish farmers.

Minister Martin Heydon has been telling the KCLR Farm Show that he’s working to support local farmers as we start selling to China again.

Speaking with KCLR’s Matt O’Keeffe he said “I’m just really confident now that we can work with the industry, work with Bord Bia out in Shanghai and we can get over there on a trade mission soon but we can put in place the steps and the building blocks that are needed now to support industry to get that type of volume back into China again which will have a really material benefit for Irish farmers”

He adds that the news is great motivation for local farmers for the year ahead. He said “Now we have the opportunity to have a great start to 2023 for Irish farmers for the industry and for rural Ireland but also for us to be able to build on the momentum that was there prior to the suspension of our trade in 2020 when it was a really important outlet for Irish beef”