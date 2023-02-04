Local Fianna Fáil TD calls for pause on plan to house asylum seekers in Kilkenny hotel

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow Kilkenny John McGuinness is calling for a plan to move asylum seekers into a Kilkenny City hotel to be paused, so the commmunity and the local authority can be consulted.

The news comes as five local TDs were told at a meeting yesterday that the International Protection Accommodation Services were going to house 131 asylum seekers locally.

Fianna Fáil’s John McGuinness says it’s not something that should have been done without services being prepared, and that it should now be put on hold, saying “It is unacceptable that there would have been no consultation with the local communities, or indeed with Kilkenny County Council. We all want to do our bit for both the Ukrainian population who are being displaced, and indeed for those coming to Ireland for protection, under the international protection programme. But this is simply too much, and there is a need, I believe, to pause this.”