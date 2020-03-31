Local Fianna Fail TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor calls for extension of fuel allowance for older people

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has called for an extension of the Fuel Allowance in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor said it was important that we empower older people to stay at home ‘cocooning’ as has been asked of them.

She explained, “As a result of the new stringent measures which the Taoiseach announced older and vulnerable people have no other option but to stay indoors. Undoubtedly, they will be using more fuel to heat their homes and they should not be afraid of paying their bills.

“Many older people are solely reliant on a State Pension and have no other source of income. Extending the Fuel Allowance would be of huge benefit and would absorb some of the additional costs currently being experienced by older people.

“This is a simple step we can take to ensure peace of mind of elderly people and I hope the Minister considers it,” she concluded.