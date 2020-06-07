Local gardai appeal for witnesses following burglary of hay and The Shady Lady

Two bales of hay and a boat have been stolen in separate burglaries in Kilkenny in recent days.

The hay went missing from a field in Dairyhill in Cuffesgrange sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Gardaí say the culprits would have needed transport to move them and are appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour to come forward.

Meanwhile a boat has been reported stolen from a driveway in Friars Hill in Graiguenamanagh.

The Shady Lady went missing between Wednesday of last week and Saturday and the outboard engine and trailer were also taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.