Local pharmacist claims exercise and vitamin D can beat Coronavirus

A local pharmacist says exercise can help you get over the coronavirus.

Bernie Madigan has some knowledge of the virus after her sister in Dublin recently recovered from COVID-19.

Bernie – who has run Madigan’s Pharmacy in Callan for 16 years – says that keeping active was vital for her sister’s recovery.

Speaking to KCLR, she explained why people with mild Covid symptoms should still keep active;

“Thankfully [my sister] has come out of it really well. But one day she did 7,000 steps around her house purely to keep herself going” Bernie shared. “People who are lucky enough to be able to get out in their gardens or within their 2 kilometers should get out, do their exercise and get their vitamin D. It’s one of the best supplements you’ll get for this Coronavirus.”