Local TD critical of IPAS as the first group of asylum seekers arrive in Kilkenny

The first asylum seekers have arrived in Kilkenny.

KCLR News understands that up to 120 people are now being housed in the Kilkenny Inn after seeking international protection in Ireland.

Local TD John McGuinness has been critical of the IPAS deal to take over the city hotel without prior consultation with the local community.

He says it means that there are no services ready for what may be vulnerable people:

“there was no pre-planning done on this, none whatsoever, to give communities the opportunities to be prepared to assist, to give the agencies an opportunity to assist. For example, Kilkenny is successful through Fiona Deegan in the Kilkenny County Council, managing the Ukrainians that are arriving here”