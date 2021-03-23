KCLR News

Man detained in Waterford after ‘media blackout’

Blackout was imposed after reports a man had left his home armed with a blunt instrument in the Ballygunner area

A man in his 60s has been detained under the Mental Health Act following an incident in Co. Waterford.

Shortly before midday on Tuesday Gardai received reports a man had left his residence armed with a blunt instrument in the Ballygunner area.

He was later located following a Garda search operation and detained.

No injuries have been reported reported.

The incident was the subject of a media blackout on Tuesday afternoon.

