Man detained in Waterford after ‘media blackout’
Blackout was imposed after reports a man had left his home armed with a blunt instrument in the Ballygunner area
A man in his 60s has been detained under the Mental Health Act following an incident in Co. Waterford.
Shortly before midday on Tuesday Gardai received reports a man had left his residence armed with a blunt instrument in the Ballygunner area.
He was later located following a Garda search operation and detained.
No injuries have been reported reported.
The incident was the subject of a media blackout on Tuesday afternoon.