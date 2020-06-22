KCLR News

Man jailed for life for murder of Kilkennywoman Patricia O’Connor

Four others, including her husband Gus, daughter Louise and granddaughter Stephanie, will be sentenced on Friday

Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle 22/06/2020

A man has been jailed for life murdering his partner’s mother – Patricia O’Connor from Windgap – at the home they shared at Mountain View Park in Dublin.

Kieran Greene beat the Kilkennywoman to death with a hurley on May 29th 2017 before burying her in a shallow grave in Co. Wexford.

Her remains were found scattered across the Wicklow mountains a few weeks later.

Four others, including her husband Gus, daughter Louise and granddaughter Stephanie, will be sentenced on Friday for their roles in the attempted cover-up.

